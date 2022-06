Ghaziabad: A fire broke out in a godown near Shaheed Nagar Metro station in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. After getting the information, more than 12 fire tenders reached the spot to begin the dousing operations. No casualty has been reported so far in the mishap and the blaze has been brought under control, according to fire officials.

"More than 12 fire tenders are engaged in dousing operation. No casualties have been reported. Fire has been brought under control," Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) told ANI. He further said, "It will take some more time to douse the fire completely because the blaze was spread due to clothes and plastic things available in the warehouse. However, the fire has been stopped from spreading."

More details are awaited. (ANI)