Fire breaks out in a marriage hall in Ghaziabad
Published on: 3 hours ago
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A Fire broke out at a marriage hall in Ghaziabad on Friday, informed the fire department. "We received information about the fire in a marriage hall.
Six fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely doused. There has been no loss of life. A lot of material has been burnt in the fire," said Rahul Kumar, CFO.
