Ayodhya: A phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was received by an Ayodhya resident, police said on Thursday. The call was received by Manoj, who lives in the Ramkot area of this Uttar Pradesh district. He alerted the police about the call received on his mobile phone. According to police, the caller threatened to blow up the temple area at 10 am on Thursday.

As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district. Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi police station Sanjiv Kumar Singh said they have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the caller, he added

Singh said that the youth Manoj Kumar, who lives in Ramlala Sadan, but is currently in Prayagraj Magh Mela, on Thursday morning at around 5:30 received the threat call on his mobile phone. The caller told him that he is from Delhi and will blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi by 10 am on Thursday.

The security system of the entire Ram Janmabhoomi area was tightened after the threat call. Police said that efforts were being made to trace the number from which the threat call was made. It is to be noted that two Shaligram stones - symbolising Lord Vishnu in the Hindu religion - on Thursday reached Uttar Ayodhya after a long journey on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal’s Janakpur.

Upon arrival, these holy stones were welcomed by priests and locals who decorated them with garlands and offered rituals before they were handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. During this former Prime Minister of Nepal and Mahant Ram Tapeshwar Das of Janakpur temple, Nepal remained present.