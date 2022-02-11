Meerut: An FIR was registered on Thursday against Sangeet Som, the BJP MLA of Sardhana constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Som, who was out observing polling during the first phase of voting, allegedly threatened and slapped a presiding officer at the Salawa polling station, located in the constituency.

The police registered an FIR based on a statement of the official alleging assault.

As per information, the incident took place after locals complained to Som regarding the slow voting process and the presiding officer in the booth. Upon receiving information, Som and his supporters reached the Salawa polling station and protested.

In an altercation thereafter, Som allegedly threatened and slapped the presiding officer, leading to the police registering a case against the BJP MLA.

However, there has been no official statement in this matter.

Also read: 'BJP losing Uttarakhand': Harish Rawat taunts BJP after video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes viral