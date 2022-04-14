Lucknow: Vigilance officials in the state capital have lodged an FIR against the project manager of the construction company L&T and two Junior Engineers (JEs) alleging a multi-crore scam in the Rajiv Gandhi Vidyutikaran Yojana of the Central government in 2005.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against both these JEs and the executing company under the Embezzlement, Conspiracy, and Prevention of Corruption Act. The Uttar Pradesh government had entrusted an open investigation to the Vigilance in the case of irregularities in the Rajiv Gandhi Vidyutikaran Yojana in 632 villages of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Vigilance officials filed the FIR after they examined ten villages in Lakhimpur Kheri with regard to the implementation of the scheme. As per sources, it came to the fore that there was a scam of about Rs 14.63 lakh in the works of electrification. In the vigilance report sent to the government, it has been said that the then JE Zaheer Hasan and Gaya Singh in connivance with the representative of the company, marked the measurement against the facts, and the payment was also made but the executing organization did not install the equipment.

It is believed that the volume of scams and the number of accused may increase as the investigation progresses. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Vidyutikaran Yojana, work was done in Lucknow, Banda, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Shravasti, Bahraich, Hardoi, Unnao, Bareilly, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

