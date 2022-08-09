Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) : The wife of an assistant professor in IIT-Kanpur (IIT-K) has filed an FIR against her husband and his family members under sections of dowry harassment, assault, intimidation and molestation. According to the FIR, the assistant professor was married to the woman in January 2013.Soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws started demanding Rs 50 lakh in dowry and luxury car from her, leading to frequent quarrels.

In her complaint, the wife has further alleged that her husband wanted to leave her but she somehow compromised and stayed with him. When he was appointed in IIT-K, she started living with him and his family on the institute premises. She has alleged in the complaint that once her brother-in-law molested her and she informed the security staff of the institute.

ACP Kalyanpur Dinesh Kumar Shukla told reporters, "An FIR was filed soon after the woman approached us. There are serious charges against the accused, who is serving as an assistant professor at IIT-K. The family wants to settle the dispute but if the matter is not resolved then we will initiate investigation and law will take its own course." (IANS)

