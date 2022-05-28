Lucknow: The Labour Department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put out a release, saying no female factory worker under the government would be bound to work without consent between 7 pm and 6 am. The document further noted that any employee working during the aforementioned hours would be provided facilities paid for by the government. The move comes after the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state announced a Rs 75.50 crore woman empowerment scheme.

"No woman worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 7 pm and after 6 am. No woman worker shall be terminated from her employment if she denies working between 7 pm to 6 am. Women workers working between 7 pm and 6 am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory," the release said in several clauses, further noting that female workers were also entitled to food and supervision during their work hours.

The directive also listed amenities such as toilets, changing rooms, drinking facilities as well as lights near the place of work as necessary conditions. The release noted that the factory owner would need to send a monthly report, either electronically or otherwise, to the Inspector of Factories of the region about 'details of women workers engaged during night shift'.

Notably, it also said that an 'express report' would need to be sent to the Inspector of Factories in case of any untoward incident. Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information Navneet Sehgal said, "The order has been issued by the Labor Department. It has been implemented. Women in Uttar Pradesh will not be forced to work at night against their will. This arrangement will be applicable from 7 pm to 6 am". The provisions will remain applicable in all departments and private establishments except for essential services.