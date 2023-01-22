Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Quarrels between husband and wife are nothing uncommon. Sometimes, they get sorted out within a few minutes and in some cases turn into severe marital discord if they occur frequently. But in one case in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh a man has converted to another religion claiming that he was sick of frequent arguments with his wife.

The incident took place in the Isapur Sunwari village under the Nakhasa police station area where a local resident Mukesh has converted to Islam recently and has been rechristened as Abdul Hussain.

He alleged that he took the decision as he was fed up with his wife quarreling with her every day. Police sources said that on December 12 last year, Mukesh submitted an application to the SDM of Sambhal declaring that he seeks to convert to Islam from Hinduism. Then he went to the Ala Hazrat Dargah in Bareilly and converted to Islam.

After getting converted, he went to Delhi and stayed there for a few days. Then he returned to the village and started living in a cowshed, He changed his dress following conversion and started to roam around the village.

Police said that when his wife came to know about Mukesh's conversion to Islam, she went to the local police station and informed them about the issue. Police sources said that during the investigation it was revealed that Mukesh used to fight for his life and often beat her up.

Speaking to reporters Nakhasa police station Circle Officer Jitendra Sargam said that the youth suffers from mental health issues and has been detained to ensure there is no untoward incident between him and his wife.