According to police, on October 30, Arun, a resident of Gopalpur village in Uttar Pradesh, who was intoxicated, poured petrol on his wife Vandana and his two children and set them on fire due to a sudden lack of food at his child's birthday party. His wife somehow managed to put off the fire but the children suffered about 30 percent burns. The guests immediately took them to the district hospital.

On Tuesday, Vandana filed a complaint against her husband at the Kotwali police station regarding the incident. Inspector Ravindra Vashisht of Kotwali police station said, "We have taken the man into custody and have started an investigation."