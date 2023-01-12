Sambhal(UP): Police arrested a father-son duo on Thursday for allegedly killing the former's daughter for having a love affair with a boy from a different caste. The incident happened in Darapur village under Ainchoda Kamboh police station area of the district.

The accused's first tried to mislead police by giving a written complaint stating that, their daughter ended her life by consuming poison. However, as the police got the post-mortem report it became clear to the investigator that it was a murder and during interrogation, the accused also confessed their crime.

SP Chakresh Mishra said, "On January 10, Shahid Hussain, a resident of Darapur village under Ainchoda Kamboh police station, had informed the police that his daughter Asrabi had died of suicide by consuming poison. After this, the police reached the spot, took the body of the deceased and sent it to the postmortem." He also said that the post-mortem report shows that the cause of death was "asphyxia" after that family's involvement in death got confirmed.

The SP also said that during interrogation, police came to know that Shahid Hussain's 19-year-old daughter Asrabi was having an affair with Shehzad, a neighbour of the deceased who belongs to a different caste.

Elaborating further he said that first, Hussain asked Asrabi to end her ties with Shehzad but when she continued to meet Shehzad privately Hussain along with his son Shahnawaz ​smothered her to death by putting pillow on her mouth. Both the accused were arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court.