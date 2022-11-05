Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A UP farmer modified his tractor and turned it into all terrain vehicle capable to cross ponds, streams and marshy lands to reach agricultural fields without much difficulty. Jaswant Singh, belonging to Shakar Tirth in Bhopa area, has raised the height of his tractor from 5 to 10 feet and this unusually taller vehicle has become a head turner on the roads and in farm fields of interior villages in Muzaffarnagar area.

The farmer has used an innovative idea to customise his John Deere 5105 tractor to suit his need to easily reach any interior place in farm fields. This unique tractor has become a topic of curiosity in the city and surrounding villages. This 10-feet tall tractor is capable of crossing all types of terrains be it marshy or farmland. It can also easily cross small ponds and rivulets.

Moreover, Jaswant's now-tall-standing tractor has proved very useful in adding manure even to tall-growing sugarcane crops. It can easily run in the farm field even if the sugarcane grows tall, thereby overcoming hurdles in applying manure to the crop. It is also used to carry cultivated sugarcane crops even in marshy soil.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about his innovation, the farmer said that this tractor is also useful to cross areas that are filled with rain water. As there is government's ban on modified tractors, this farmer said that he uses his tractor only in the fields because these types of tractors are banned on the roads.

This 2002 John Deere 5310 tractor is primarily designed for tough agricultural operations. But after modifications, this tractor has become a multi-purpose vehicle - from sowing the fields to carrying harvested crops to crossing water streams. This 53-horsepower tractor consumes 6.5 litres per hour and is of great use in fields.

