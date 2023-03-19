Bundi (Rajasthan): A farmer died by suicide in the Bundi district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday fearing that he would not be able to repay his loans after his crops were damaged due to recent rain and hailstorm in the district. Police sources said that the deceased has been identified as Prithviraj Bairwa (60), a farmer from the Bajad village in the district.

They further revealed that the son of the deceased has stated in his complaint that his father took the extreme step due to crop failure and high debt. The sarpanch of the village said Prithviraj who had only about four bighas of land had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh for the marriage of his daughters.

According to police the deceased went to his farmland on Saturday at 10 am and took the extreme step after seeing that his crop was damaged by rain and hailstorm. Upon noticing the incident farmers who were working in the nearby fields informed the family members of the deceased at around 11 am.

Prithviraj was rushed to the Taleda Hospital where doctors referred him to Kota for further treatment. However, Prithviraj died at a hospital in Kota during treatment at around 3.30 am on the wee hours of Sunday. Police then kept his body in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and handed it over to his family members following the post-mortem.

Head Constable of Taleda Police Station Virendra Singh said that the case has been lodged based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's son Manish. " Our family depended on my father's income. He had taken a lot of loans for the marriage of my brothers and sisters. His hopes of repaying the loan were dashed after his crop was damaged in a hailstorm," said Manish.