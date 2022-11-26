Mathura: A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has kept a record of the weight of the complaint letters to authorities to emphasise on the redress of his long pending grievances. Charan Singh, a farmer from the Dhaku Bibawali village of Mathura's Mant tehsil, said that he has filed complaint letters weighing 12 kg to the officers in a land-related grievance for the last six years.

UP: Farmer carries 12 kg complaint letters on head to get 'justice' in land dispute case

Singh alleged that six years ago, the village head and the village secretary wanted to take possession of his land in connivance with the tahsildar. Ever since the dispute, Singh has been running from pillar to post with the complaints, but to no avail. Besides the weight of the complaint letters, Singh also remembers the precise number of complaints he has written so far-211.

On Friday, Singh was seen visiting the District Magistrate's office carrying a stack of files on his head. Since it is a land-related matter, he has to carry the extra land-related documents with the complaints, which adds to his burden. Singh complained that his grievance has not been redressed despite several visits to the officers.

On the contrary, he said that the authorities have accused him of land grabbing. Singh said the local SDM accused him of encroaching on the gram sabha land with the matter still pending in the court of law. He alleged the authorities even destroyed the standing crop on his land. Singh said they have been living on the land for nearly 50 years and questioned how it could be an encroachment. He appealed to the authorities to render him justice.