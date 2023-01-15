Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): There is nothing unusual in a groom heading for the bride's house riding on a horse followed by family members dancing to loud music celebrating the new wedlock.

However, on Saturday the resident of Sukhravali and Tikri Raipur village was in for a surprise. It was a wedding procession but the groom was not a man, but a man's best friend. The villagers saw that the groom was a dog, cheerfully waking in front of the procession, wagging its tail as it enjoyed all the attention.

This is the story of the 'wedlock' between Tommy, an eight-month-old male pet dog of former chief of Sukhravali village Dinesh Chowdhary and Jelly, a seven-month-old female pet dog of Dr. Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur village in the district.

It all started eight months ago when Chowdhary's son suddenly came home one day carrying a small puppy in his hand. Although, the family members were a bit annoyed at first, gradually the little ball of fur won their hearts and became another child in the family.

"Recently we were jokingly discussing that the time has come to find a suitable bride for our Tommy. One suggested the name of Dr. Ramprakash Singh's Jelly and we all agreed to propose Tommy's wedding with Jelly to her family" said Singh. As planned the 'groom's' family went to the 'bride's' house and performed the pre-wedding ritual of blessing the 'bride' and the 'groom'.

Finally, on Saturday Tommy and Jelly entered the 'wedlock' as per the traditional ritual of taking seven rounds around the fire in the presence of a priest as family members danced and celebrated in joy. The traditional 'vidai' ( bride leaving her father's house after wedding) was also performed and Jelly went to her 'husband's' house after the wedding ceremony.