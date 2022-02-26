Bareily: Several families from Uttar Pradesh whose children have been stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine are distressed amid an intensifying invasion of the country by Russia.

Russia's successive attacks have wreaked havoc in Ukraine as Russian forces have fired missiles at Ukrainian cities, destroying several airports, residential areas, and commercial establishments.

Iqbal Akhtar and Farah Nargis, a couple from Bareily are praying for the safety of their son Simal Khan and daughter Tasbeeha pursuing MBBS at a Ukrainian Medical University.

The two siblings putting up in a hostel at the medical university were scheduled to return home on February 27, but fate had something else in store for not just the two siblings, but several others, who were also planning a trip back home.

Accompanying the two siblings back to India were Iqra of the fort area of ​​Bareilly city, Varun of Delhi, Ansh of Haryana, Shahzeb of Lucknow, and Ammar of Najibabad.

Iqbal and Farah said they were talking to their children on the phone when the Russian army invaded Ukraine as the country reported the first strikes.

The couple has been worried for their wards ever since the attacks began. The siblings told the parents over the phone that when they went out after the Russian missile attack and explosion at the airport near Ivano-Frankfurt, there was only smoke and chaos around. Farah said she is praying for the safety and security of not only her children but all the Indian students stranded in Ukraine.