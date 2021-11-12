Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): A vaccination racket was busted at Miyaganj area in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, where around 3,000 vaccine doses were recovered under suspicious circumstances at the residence of a private employee.

The vaccine doses were meant for the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Miyaganj and they were kept outside the cold storage of the health centre. The fake vaccination racket came to light after a beneficiary received a message saying that they had received second dose when they had not been administered it.

Umesh Chandra, 42, who had taken the first dose, said that the second shot was due to be administered on him on November 7. But even before he reached the centre, he received a message on his phone stating that he had been administered the second dose.

BJP MLA from Safipur, Bambalal Diwakar, who reached the spot, complained to senior officials as well as the Chief Minister's Office demanding action against the culprits.

Also Read: Two Zika virus cases found in UP's Lucknow

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has ordered a probe into the incident. Investigating officer, Sangeet Patel said that store helper Rani, who used to maintain the vaccine boxes, was asked by CHC superintendent Aftab Ahmed to keep the vaccine doses at her place.

She said she had no idea about the shots and she was only following the superintendent's orders. She also alleged that Ahmed used to pressurise her to make fake records of the work done at the CHC, and threatened to fire her, if she objected.

The CHC superintendent could not be contacted and his mobile numbers were switched off.

IANS