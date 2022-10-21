Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) : Congress veteran leader and former Home Minister Shivraj Patil, attempts to clarify his remarks saying Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun on Friday.

He further clarifies his remarks saying Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun, says, "It is you who is calling it jihad. Would you call Krishna's lessons to Arjun, Jihad? No, that is what I said."

Shivraj Patil has stoked controversy with his recent claim that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well.

At a book launch event in the national capital on Thursday, Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in the Mahabharat. Patil's remarks have drawn flak from the BJP which has hit out at the Congress for Hindu hatred and vote bank politics. It's said there is a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam religion... Even after all efforts, if someone doesn't understand clean ideas, then power can be used. It is not just in the Quran Sharif, but also in the Mahabharata of which Gita is a part, Patil said.