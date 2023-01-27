Kanpur: People tend to attract to novel things and to cash in on the interest of customers many budding restaurateurs are selecting unique names. In the recent past, a man from Bihar named his restaurant 'Second Wife'. The eatery caught the imagination of food lovers when it went viral on social media.

Similarly, 'Thaggu Ke Laddoos', 'Banarasi Chai' and 'Graduate Hair Saloon' also attracted people as their names are unique. Following their footsteps another restaurant 'Engineer Samosa' was opened in Kanpur. The eatery located in the Kakadev area of the city is owned by Abhishek, an engineering graduate and a resident of the Barra police station area of Kanpur. As the eatery's name is 'Engineer Samosa' obviously it is offering samosas named after branches of engineering like 'electrical samosa', 'mechanical samosa', 'IT samosa' and many others.

"I tried to fill my samosas with different stuffings under different branches in a manner that has some resemblance with the branches. As in our menu, the electrical branch has three different categories of samosas, Pasta, Pizza and Cheese Corn and all come with similarity and has a filling of cheese in them. When someone opens a filling of cheese comes out in the form of wire."

Also read: This man from Bihar hogs limelight with 'My Second Wife' restaurant

Similarly, IT samosa has two varieties 'potli samosa' and 'momo samosa'. On his journey from an engineer to the owner of the Engineering Samosa, Abhishek, said, "After completing my studies I did a job, but I am not satisfied with that, as I wanted to have my own identity I came up with this startup idea. Samosa is something, which is liked by everyone and is cost-effective as well, so I started 'Engineer Samosa'.

The eatery is also getting good response from the people and they are open to trying samosas in its newest avatar. If we go by the reports and facts, samosa originated during the 10th century in the Middle East region. The first official mention of samosa was found in Iranian historian Abolfazl Beyhaqi's work Tarikh-e Beyhaghi where it was referred to as 'Sambosa'.