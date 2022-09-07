No more Jeans and T shirts for employees in Bareilly
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Bareilly (UP) : Employees, officers will not be allowed to wear jeans & t-shirts in Bareilly Dist Magistrate's office. As per the order Govt employees, officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside. This has been told by Bareilly DM Shivakant Dwivedi. (ANI)
Further details awaited
