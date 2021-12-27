Lucknow: The Election Commission has revoked the election symbol of Shivpal Yadav's party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) on December 26. The party was allotted a 'key' as its symbol.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party(SP) and PSP made an alliance for the UP assembly elections 2022. Hence, Shivpal Singh Yadav and all the leaders of his party are speculated to contest the election under the symbol of Samajwadi Party.

Election Commission revokes election symbol

Earlier, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party was founded by Shivpal Singh Yadav in 2018. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission allotted the election symbol 'key' to PSP and it got only 0.31 percent of the vote.

PSP spokesperson Arvind Singh Yadav, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are discussing the election symbol and drawing up election strategy. All the leaders of the party will soon decide on which symbol the election will be fought."

