Pilbhit (Uttar Pradesh): A drunk man assaulted his pregnant wife, tied her up to her motorcycle and dragged her for a considerable distance in Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit on Saturday. The woman's brother filed a complaint to the local police station after the incident.

The woman's brother informed the police that his sister, Suman, was assaulted by her husband, Ramgopal on Sunday. Then in a bid to kill her, Ramgopal tied her to his motorcycle and dragged her along. Hearing the commotion, relatives reached the spot and freed her from his clutches. The pregnant woman is in critical condition.

The wife, Suman said that at first her husband tied both her hands behind the motorcycle and asked her to run behind. "At first I thought it to be some kind of joke. However, soon after he speeded up. I fell down and got hurt. Even then, he did not slow down knowing that I am pregnant as well," she said.

The husband is now in police custody for questioning. Rajendra Singh Sirohi, the station-in-charge said that a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the law including charges of 'attempt to murder.'