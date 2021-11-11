Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Taking cognizance of children's death due to shortage of oxygen at Baba Raghav Dao (BRD) Medical College at Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath government has terminated the main accused Dr Kafeel Khan. It has been four years since Kafeel was suspended from service.

Khan, a pediatrician with the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, was suspended from his services on 22 August 2017, in connection with the death of around 63 kids due to lack of oxygen in the hospital.

Kafeel Khan had challenged the suspension order in the court. Following which, the High Court had raised questions about re-investigation in the case, after 11 months. Later, the government withdrew the order of investigation in February 2020.

Meanwhile, on his dismissal, Dr. Kafeel Khan tweeted a video stating, "Sixty-three children died because the government had not paid the two suppliers of oxygen. Eight doctors were suspended out of which 7 were reinstated. Despite multiple investigations and getting a clean chit by the court on charges of medical negligence and corruption, Why I have been dismissed? Parents are wandering for justice. There was no expectation from the government since the beginning. There has always been trusted in the court. I will get justice today or tomorrow because I am not guilty. I will also challenge this order in court."

He was accused that he had not informed the government officials about the shortage of oxygen being a ward in-charge at the medical college.

Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education said, "There were four allegations against Dr. Kafeel in the incident. In the investigation, three allegations proved to be true. On the basis of the report, a letter was written from the Public Service Commission for the action of termination of service. Therefore, the commission has stamped the dismissal of Dr Kafeel from service."

According to sources, the court might take up the case for next hearing on December 7.