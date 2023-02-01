New Delhi/Noida: A female teacher of Delhi Public School (DPS) died by suicide in Noida's Sector 46 on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Parul Gupta, who lived alone in the Gardenia Glory Society tower in the city.

According to the police, Parul was a physics teacher at Delhi Public School, Sector 30. "Around 1:30 am on Wednesday, police station Sector-39 received information that a woman had died by suicide by jumping from Tower A-2 of Gardenia Glory Society. Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and sent the body for postmortem," said Noida Zone's ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi.

"The reason for the woman's suicide is yet to be ascertained. No suicide note of any kind has been recovered from the spot. At present, the matter is being investigated," he said.

Also read: UP govt teacher found hanging in police station

Earlier in December 2022, Tumparani Mondal Parua (30), a teacher in a state-run school at Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, died by suicide reportedly out of apprehension of her name being on the list of those teachers who are under the scanner in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam. Her body was recovered from her residence.

The deceased's family members informed the local police that recently a list became viral having names of certain teachers whose names were reportedly under scrutiny in view of the different ongoing court cases in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the teachers' recruitment. The list, that went viral, apparently had the name of the victim, which shattered her mentally. The police started investigating the matter and sent the body for post-mortem.