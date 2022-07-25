Barabanki (UP): Eight people were killed and 16 others injured on Monday when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway. The accident took place at the Trivedi Ganj area that falls under Loni Katra police station, police said.

According to the police, a woman, a 14-year-old child, and 6 men are among the dead. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

Efforts are on to identify the dead, the ASP said, adding the injured have been admitted to Haidergarh Community Health Center from where 13 people who were seriously injured have been referred to a trauma center in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. (With Agency inputs)