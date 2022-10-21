Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A case of collecting donations in the name of 'Terahvi' of Mulayam Singh Yadav has come to the fore. Jagdish Yadav, a resident of Pali village of the district, organized Netaji's Terahvi and 'Brahmbhoj Bhandara' on October 22 with the help of local people, but after the receipt of the donation went viral on social media, the program was canceled due to pressure from the party.

When the photo of the donation receipt went viral, the leaders of the Samajwadi Party, took cognizance of it and got the program canceled. Organizer Jagdish Yadav said that every year a Bhandara was held at Deh Baba's temple with the help of villagers and this year all the villagers wanted to do this program on Netaji's Terahvi.

A feast was to be organized in Bijora village of Pali Gram Panchayat of Mamdiahoon tehsil on October 22. Surinder Yadav, a resident of Jamalpur, donated Rs 5000 for this feast. This receipt with Surinder's name went viral on social media. Organizer Jagdish Yadav refused to speak about it on camera and said that the Samajwadi Party workers have forbidden him from speaking about it.