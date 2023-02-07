Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A retired soldier chasing a woman with a licensed revolver shot down a dog, which intercepted him, as he tried to enter a house in which the woman was hiding. The incident took place at Mitaulia village under the Aliganj police station limits of the Etah district on Monday. According to villagers and eyewitnesses, a retired soldier Satendra Singh was chasing a fellow villager Veerpal Singh's wife Munni Devi with a revolver over a personal dispute.

To save her life, Munni Devi entered a house, while Singh, who was following the woman, also tried to enter the house. But, the pet dog named Shera, which was guarding the house, pounced on Singh after seeing him with a revolver. Immediately, the retired soldier opened fire at Shera causing its death on the spot.

Rajesh, the owner of the dog, who was not present at the house when the incident took place, learnt about the incident when he returned home. Immediately, he called 112 and informed the police about the incident. On Tuesday, with the dog's body, Rajesh reached Aliganj police station and lodged a complaint against the accused Satendra Singh with the police.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police sent the dog's body for post-mortem. On the other hand, the station in-charge Prempal Singh said that a case has been registered and legal action will be taken against the accused. On the other hand, everyone in the village are praising Shera for its courage and loyalty to his owner.