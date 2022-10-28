Agra: Indian film actor Akshay Radhakrishnan, who has worked predominantly in the Malayalam movie industry, often takes his pet dog Veeran wherever he goes. A pleasant sight was witnessed on Thursday in the Taj Mahal when the actor accompanied by his dog and his friend Neerja were on a bullet bike tour.

The actor who hails from Kochi in Kerala said that he was on a trip to Leh-Ladakh and stopped at Agra to see the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered to see them. All three of them were wearing helmets including the dog. The dog's helmet was attached with a sunglass which was appealing to the crowd.

The actor said, "As much as I took care of my own safety for this journey, so did I for my dog. Veeran became a part of my family four years ago and I take him wherever I go. There was no helmet in the market that could fit my dog, so I made a helmet by myself that fit him perfectly. I have also tied Veeran with a belt so that he does not fall when I apply brakes," he added.