Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) : A law student from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by a dog on February 28 after which the victim’s family filed a complaint at the local Police Station. The local authorities seriously considered the matter and issued a notice to the owner of the dog to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 failing which his dog will be confiscated.

The civic officials said the guilty owners of dogs would not be spared any more considering the fact that many ghastly incidents kept pouring in from across the country about dog attack victims. The police transferred the complaint against the dog owner to the Amroha municipal officials, who launched immediate action.

A municipal officer of the Amroha civic body said that over two days ago, a dog had bitten a student whose family members promptly made a police complaint. The owner of the dog should take responsibility for the biting incident and he was served with a notice to pay Rs 5,000 penalty. Henceforth, dog owners cannot abdicate their responsibility to keep their canines on leash.

Sources said that the municipal authorities have even decided to use suitable sections in the law to confiscate the dog if its owner did not pay the fine in time. Stern measures were being initiated in instances of dog attacks after the alarming incidents surfaced about school children becoming frequent victims.

In the third week of February, a pack of dogs brutally attacked and mauled a four-year-old boy to death in Bagh Amberpet of Hyderabad. The spine-chilling moments of the tragedy were caught on CCTV cameras, which triggered outrage from all sections of society. Even the High Court had asked the authorities whether the boy's death did not move their hearts.