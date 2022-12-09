Lucknow: A man thrashed his neighbour after he objected to the pet dog defecating on the road in Lucknow on Thursday. Not only this the dog owner allegedly left the dog on the victim, after which he was admitted to a hospital. The incident was reported in Jankipuram under the Gudamba police station area of the city. On Thursday morning, when doctor JK Shah came out of his house he saw his neighbour Rakesh Sonkar defecating his pet dog in front of his house. According to Shah, when he objected to Sonkar, first Sonkar abused him and later thrashed him with a stick.

Also read: Stray dogs kill woman in farm fields of Bihar's Begusarai

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Ghazipur police circle Vijay Raj Singh said, "On the victim's complaint, a case has been registered and the police are looking for the accused, who is absconding with his dog." A video of the incident went viral on social media.