Meerut: A physically challenged woman was mauled by dogs after her brother and nephews allegedly threw remains of a slaughtered cow at her and then released the dogs to attack her in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The woman has been hospitalised even as police have registered a case against four people following a complaint by the victim's niece.

In her complaint Arshi, a resident of Shahnatthan locality, Meerut, said that her uncle Farhan, his son Ikhtadar and one Abrar slaughtered a cow inside the nearby graveyard at the Kanch Ka Pul Kamela Road in Lisadigate police station area, Meerut. Arshi alleged that after slaughtering the cow on February 4, the accused threw the remains of the cow at her aunt Shaista, who is physically disabled and can only communicate through gestures.

Also read: Newborn baby's body mauled by dogs found in Kerala's Malappuram

The accused later released dogs which attacked and injured her while in pursuit of the remains of the cow, Arshi said. According to Arshi, her aunt Shaista always opposed Farhan's habit of cow slaughter, which infuriated him. On the day of the alleged incident, Shaista was alone in her house when the accused got her attacked by dogs.

As per Arshi, besides cow slaughter, her uncle Farhan is a “history sheeter” while her father Izhar Ahmed is the mutawalli (member) of the Sunni Central Waqf Board. CO Kotwali Amit Rai said that there is a dispute between the brothers over the land of the graveyard which led to the incident of February 4. Investigation has been started after registering a case on the complaint in this regard, he said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.