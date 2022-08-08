Varanasi: August 8 is the last Monday of the month of Sawan. On the occasion, devotees across the country offer prayers to Lord Bholenath. There is a huge crowd of devotees gathered in Kashi for the darshan of Bholenath. On the third Monday of Sawan, more than five lakh devotees paid obeisance to Lord Vishwanath and today on the last Monday, a crowd of more than six lakh people are expected to arrive at Kashi. Till now lakhs of devotees had darshan and performed Abhishek of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that having the darshan of Lord Bholenath will relieve them of suffering.

There is a queue of about 2 kilometres ahead of Godaulia for the darshan of Lord Bholenath. Devotees in large numbers took a holy dip in the River Ganges. A heavy posse of security forces has been deployed to manage a sea of humanity. Additional Directorate General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar also reached Varanasi on Sunday to check the security arrangements.

Pandit Shrikant Mishra, the chief priest of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Kashi, said, "Bholenath is generous. He becomes happy if the devotees just offer a pot of water to him on Monday. It is believed that 'Jaldhara Shivopriya', the stream of water is very dear to Shiva. Devotees offer Dhatura and Bel leaves to Bholenath to invoke His blessings. One should offer water or milk to Bholenath only while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya', which makes Bholenath very happy".