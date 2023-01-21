Varanasi: Thousands of devotees took a dip in the holy Ganga on Saturday on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' on the ghats of Varanasi amid the ongoing 'Magh Mela' here. They also offered prayers to the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh and the Sun and remembered their ancestors and the departed souls of the family.

This year's 'Mauni Amavasya' coincided with 'Shani Amavasya', making it even more special, according to the devotees. 'Mauni Amavasya' is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. On this day, people observe 'Maun Vrat', in which they dedicate and try to connect their inner selves to God.

According to the estimates of the Varanasi administration, more than one crore devotees to take a dip in the holy Sangam water on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. It is also believed that during the Magh month of the year, the holy rivers in Hinduism turn into nectar.

So the devotees take a bath in this nectar in the hopes that it will lead to enlightenment in life and peace afterlife. Women sing devotional songs and light earthen lamps along the ghats. Scores of people gather each year to perform rituals at the holy ghats of the holy Ganga.

In Prayagraj, This year's 'Magh Mela', also called 'Kumbh Mela' or 'Magh Kumbh Mela', is organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 6 to February 18. The fair is held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers.

With an aim to facilitate devotees visiting, the district administration has deployed police personnel at the ghats. Also, the Uttar Pradesh Police is using body cameras to further strengthen security and keep a vigil on suspicious objects and persons in Prayagraj.

North Central Railway has arranged 20 special trains for the devotees who plan to attend the festival on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Five special trains have also been arranged by Northern Railway. North Eastern Railway has also proposed to operate four pairs of special trains from Rambagh and Jhunsi stations.

Four passenger shelters with basic facilities have also been built at Prayagraj Junction. The capacity of each shelter is to accommodate about 2,500 passengers. At Prayagraj Junction, there is an arrangement for about 10,000 passengers to stay. Railway Protection Force and GRP personnel have been deployed at Prayagraj Junction for the safety of passengers.