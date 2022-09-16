Varanasi: For the first time in history, the famous festival of Dev Deepawali will be celebrated a day earlier this year in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh due to the lunar eclipse.

The festival, which is celebrated every year on the day of Kartik Purnima, will be now celebrated before it. Shayan Lal, a member of the Central Dev Deepawali Committee said that due to the lunar eclipse on Kartik Purnima, this time it will be organized in Kashi on November 7. All the related committees have arrived at this conclusion after an elaborate meeting and discussion with the scholars.

The central committee of Dev Deepawali, committees performing aarti at Ganga Ghat, and the people of the federation associated with the ghat (including hotel associations, guides, and boatmen) have decided that it is better to celebrate the festival on November 7 than on its actual date.

"The Sutak period starts at 8:10 am and ends at 6:19 pm. This affects bathing, meditation, and charity. According to the scriptures, we can neither do aarti, nor can we offer bhog during the eclipse period. On November 7, Kartik Purnima will start from 3:54 pm and will end on November 8 at 3:53 pm," an Acharya from Varanasi said.