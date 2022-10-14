New Delhi: Being aware of the increasing number of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry on Friday has decided to send a high-level central team to dengue-hit Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah districts to help the local administration.

Sources in the Health Ministry said that the central team will be comprised of six members from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, and Dr. RML Hospital. The team will be headed by Dr. VK Chaudhary, a senior resident doctor from the regional office of health and family welfare, Lucknow.

"The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah," sources said.

Also Read: Health Ministry rubbishes criticism of NHA, terms it 'flawed argument'

The team will closely work with the state health department, take stock of the situation and offer solutions and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of dengue being reported in the State. Sources said that the decision to send the central team was taken following a meeting chaired by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the prevailing situation that erupted following the increasing number of dengue cases