Basti: The death toll in the hit-and-run accident in the Itaunja area of Lucknow on Monday where a speeding truck hit a tractor-trolley, which fell into a roadside pond, has risen to 10 with the death of another person, officials said on Tuesday. The driver of the truck has been arrested by the police. According to police, 46 people were traveling on the tractor-trolley when the accident took place.

According to police, people belonging to Sitapur were proceeding towards Unai Devi temple in Itaunja on the first day of Navratri for a 'tonsuring' ceremony when a speeding truck HR 55 S4907 hit the tractor-trolly and as a result, it fell into the pond. Nine of them were crushed under the trolley and died on the spot while several others were injured.

An official said that another injured in the accident succumbed at the hospital taking the death toll to 10, including 8 women and two minors. Police also arrested the accused truck driver from the highway in Basti district on Tuesday morning 200 km from the accident spot. The accused is said to be a resident of Moradabad.

An assistance of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided by the Chief Minister from the Disaster Relief Fund to the families of the deceased devotees. Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment for the injured and also wished for their speedy recovery. District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Monday met the injured and enquired about their health. Later, they were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Itaunja.

