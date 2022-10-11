Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Dasna Devi temple priest Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati is always in news for his controversial remarks. He got involved in yet another row by passing a serious comment against Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Refuting an alleged statement made by Owaisi recently, the Dasna temple priest asserted that Muslims are the 'biggest contributors to population growth'.

Reacting to Owaisi's statement on the issue of family planning, Mahant Narasimhanand said, "Owaisi's job is to tell lies. What do they know about family planning?" The priest condemned 'Sar Tan se Juda' (separating head from body) slogans raised during religious processions in Jodhpur and Azamgarh in Rajasthan. He said that "wherever there is Muslim population, there is such sloganeering."

Also read: PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today

Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati came to Muzaffarnagar to appear in the MP/MLAs court in a 2013 case on Monday. While talking to media here, Mahant said, "If a survey is done about the population increase in the country or even in the world, then it will be known that the Muslims are the biggest contributors in population growth."

The Dasna Devi temple priest further said "not more than two children will be found in the households of majority sections. Whereas, 10 children will be seen in the house of a Muslim family."