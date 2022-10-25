Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A 30-yr-old Dalit youth was allegedly murdered by two youths in Jalalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday even as police have registered a case. The slain has been identified as Brijpal, son of Bijendra, belonging to Jalalpur of Incholi police station area. The mother of the slain said that on Monday night at 8 o'clock, Sonu and Sachin, two Gujjar youth from the village, called out Brijpal and took him away.

Later, the blood soaked body of Brijpal was found on Tuesday morning. His eye was mutilated by the assailants. The incident has led to a tense atmosphere in the village with the police also rushing to the spot and initiating steps to prevent clashes. Dalit community members lodged a protest in the Inchauli police station demanding the arrest of the accused.

SP Dehat Keshav Kumar said that an FIR is being registered in the incident. The accused are absconding since the incident while efforts are being made to arrest them. Brijpal used to work as a laborer.