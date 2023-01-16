Etah (UP): An FIR has been registered against 15 men, including a BJP leader, for allegedly attacking a Dalit family at Kachpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on January 12. The incident took place during a programme related to the wedding celebration of the complainant's daughter. The complainant appealed to the police for protection on the wedding day on January 15.

According to the FIR, complainant Rajendra Kumar Valmiki's two of his relatives were abused and casteist slurs were hurled by the BJP leader. When they objected, the BJP leader and 14 others started pelting stones at the Dalit Colony. Three of his relatives suffered injuries on the head and face during the incident. They were also threatened by the accused's family, who are currently absconding.

Frightened by the incident, Rajendra appealed to the police for protection. The police made arrangements to set up pickets at the wedding. In addition to that, Raja Ka Rampur police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Raghav reached the marriage procession on January 15 with the police force. The whole procession took place under police protection. "No untoward incident took place after the deployment of police personnel. Since then peace has been maintained. The Dalit community has no fear of any kind now. The accused are currently absconding. Efforts are on to nab them," said police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Raghav.