Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A minor Dalit girl, who was gang-raped and set ablaze by two men inside her house on September 7, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday. The girl's body was brought to her native village and was cremated amid heavy police deployment the same day. On September 10, the kin of the victim alleged that their daughter was raped by two youths, Rajvir and Tarachand, and after raping, the girl was set ablaze. The incident took place on September 7, but the family did not register a complaint for three days. On September 11, the teenager was referred to Lucknow for better treatment from the district hospital in Pilibhit after her condition deteriorated.

After the approval from the government on behalf of the district administration, Rs 4,12,500 compensation was granted to the victim's family by the Social Welfare Department. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leaders and relatives demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation from the PM Relief Fund, along with a government job for at least one member of the victim's kin.

After the death of the teenager, Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh P while issuing a statement said that after the incident came to their notice, the police immediately registered an FIR and arrested both the accused. The police were trying to provide better treatment for the girl. Financial help has also been provided to the victim's family. This incident comes after two Dalit minor girls were found hanging last week in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state.