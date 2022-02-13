Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Newly-appointed BSP national spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Seema Kushwaha, reached Unnao on Saturday to meet the family of the twenty-two-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found on the property owned by a Samajwadi Party leader's son, Rajol Singh after missing for over 60 days. After meeting the family, Kushwaha along with the mother of the deceased girl met the Superintendent of Police where she inquired about the development in this case.

Culprits involved in missing Unnao girl's death should be punished says BSP’s Seema Kushwaha

During the meeting, Kushwaha enquired about the post-morterm report. He also enquired about the action taken on the policemen who were in charge of the missing case.

Pertinent to mention, the girl went missing on December 8 last year. The family has alleged that the police did not take appropriate action and showed laxity in the investigation. They have also alleged a nexus between the son of the SP leader and the police.

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha, said that she wants the investigation in the case taken so far to be made public and also officers who are involved in the case and showed negligence should be suspended.