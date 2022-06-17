Noida: A fast-track court here deferred till Monday the recording of the statement of lynching victim Mohammad Akhlaq's daughter as she could not depose before it due to lack of security. Akhlaq was lynched by a mob in 2015 allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house. His daughter could not depose before Justice Anil Kumar Singh at the District and Sessions Court on Friday in Surajpur due to lack of police security for her, said Yusuf Saifi, who is representing Akhlaq's family in the case.

He said police officials were engaged in law and order duty on Friday. "Shaista had recorded her statement on June 14. She had to continue the recording of her statement today. However, due to unavailability of proper security she could not visit the court after which the court fixed Monday as the next date," Saifi told PTI. The 52-year-old Akhlaq, a resident of Bisada village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, was lynched on September 28, 2015 by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house. Once the statements of all witnesses are recorded, the hearing in the seven-year-old case will move to the evidence stage. (PTI)