Gorakhpur: A man and his wife allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Jungle Dhusan of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Friday, police said. The couple was facing financial problems, they said. The 30-year-old Vivekanand Dubey, a resident of Senduria of Maharajganj district, lived with his 25-year-old wife in a rented tin shed room in Jungle Dhusan. On Friday morning, the landlord Sanjay Nishad informed the police that the woman's body was lying in the room and the husband's body was lying 100 meters away from the room.

"On November 25, 2022, both had taken a room on rent as husband and wife. I asked them to pay the rental amount of Rs 1,500 in cash and their Aadhaar cards but I have not received them. Vivekananda used to make a living by driving an auto," Sanjay told the police. The police found two mobiles and a diary in the room. The diary reveals family disputes and financial problems. "The bodies of husband and wife have been found and sent for post-mortem. Police registered a case and investigating the case," said Pipraich Station House Officer Suraj Singh.