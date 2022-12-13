Meerut: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly sold their newborn child for Rs 1 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut even as police have taken the accused into custody. It is learnt that Rs 82,000 cash was recovered from the accused, who made the deal even before the delivery at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut.

Just after the delivery of the woman, the accused took the money in return for the newborn. The woman was admitted to the labour room of Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College on Monday and delivered late at night. A few hours later, her husband took the child and handed it over to a couple in lieu of Rs 1,00,000 of which he spent some money.

In the meantime, there was an allegation of child theft even as police also reached the spot. During the police probe, the mother of the newborn disclosed that everything worked out as per their plan. But, when there was an allegation of child theft in the medical college, the truth came to the fore. Police have taken the accused into custody.