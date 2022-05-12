New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will inaugurate the country's first "Amrit Sarovar" at Patwari, Rampur(UP) on May 13, 2022.

Praising the efforts of the locals, Union Minister Naqvi said that the participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers, and promptness of Gram Panchayat and the District Administration have played an important role in the opening of this grand "Amrit Sarovar" in a very short time, a statement read from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

"Amrit Sarovar" will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, but it will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas. Along with various entertainment facilities, boating is also available in it.

While praising the leadership of PM Midi, Naqvi underscored that this has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi, in "Mann Ki Baat" had said, “I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, and school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks.

Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like a retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains, and lighting. I congratulate the Patwari Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, and the children there for this effort," said a statement.

Also Read: 'Modi bashing brigade' turned into 'Bharat bashing brigade: Union Minister Naqvi