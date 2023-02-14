Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police will commend the cops who arrested Nisbat Ansari, wife of MLA Abbas Ansari during a recent surprise raid at Chitrakoot's Ragauli jail, sources said on Tuesday. As per official sources, DGP Uttar Pradesh will honour four policemen including SP Chitrakoot at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

It can be recalled that the SP and DM Chitrakoot were part of the police team that raided the Chitrakoot's Ragauli jail on Friday following specific inputs about a breach in jail security. During the raid by the civil and police administration officials in civvies, the team allegedly caught Nisbat red-handed while meeting her husband “clandestinely” and not following the jail manual.

Abbas Ansari, son of don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, is lodged in the Ragauli jail in a money laundering case. It was alleged that some of the jail allegedly officials connived with Nisbat and arranged her meeting with Ansari. Taking a serious note of the matter, Chitrakoot DM (District Magistrate) Abhishek Anand along with Superintendent of Police (SP) jointly raided the jail premises at around 11.00 am.

DG (Prisons) Anand Kumar had asked Prayagraj range DIG (Prisons) to investigate the matter and submit the findings on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan's GSO Additional Director General of Police N Ravinder said in an order issued after the raid that Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, Jurisdictionary Nagar Harsh Pandey, Deputy SP Anuj Kumar Mishra and Jail Outpost in-charge Shyam Dev Singh have been awarded commendation marks by the DGP. All four officers will be honored at the DGP headquarters today on February 14.