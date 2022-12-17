Cops attacked by miscreants in UP's Bareilly, two arrested

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking incident took place in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. A man entered the police post here and started firing at the constable on duty. However, the bullet passed the soldier's back leaving him injured. The accused were arrested by police on Saturday The miscreants have been identified as Yashpal and Vikas.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Friday when two bike-borne miscreants reached the Naktiya police post on National Highway 24 of the Cantt police station area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said, "One miscreant entered the police post while the other waited for him on his bike. He inquired about a Sub-Inspector to constable Vishal Sharma. When Vishal asked him to leave the police post as he was drunk, he opened fire at him."

The picture of the miscreants sitting on the bike was captured on the camera installed outside the police post. SSP further said, "Teams were deployed to look out for the miscreants. Checking was being done at all the points. A bike was stopped by the police, but he drove the bike at a high speed from Faridpur road via Palpur Kamalpur towards Kyara. The team at Cantt police post was informed about it." "Seeing the police, miscreants opened fire on the police. Constable Amir was injured in this. Police retaliated by firing, in which both the miscreants were shot in the leg. Injured were sent to Kyara CHC for treatment," SSP Chaurasia added.