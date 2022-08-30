Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Outpost in-charge Anoop Maurya was arrested in the case of raping a woman, who approached him for justice in her daughter's rape case. According to the police, a case was registered against the outpost in-charge in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj for allegedly raping the mother of a rape survivor, who approached the Haji Sharif Police Station requesting action in her daughter's rape case.

The woman alleged that Haji Sharif Chowki in-charge Anoop Maurya raped her by inviting her to his residence on the pretext of discussing her daughter's case. The police registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the woman with the Kannauj' Haji Sharif Police Station. The woman said," Police officer Maurya was handling her daughter's rape case and had asked her to meet him at his residence."