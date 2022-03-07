Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a convoy of Ulema Council candidate Huzaifa Aamir Rashadi was allegedly attacked by some unknown miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Sunday. Rashadi was returning to Azamgarh after political campaigning.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rashadi, leader of Rashtriya Ulema Council said that they forbade their workers to react to the attack as it would create disturbances.

Ulema Council candidate Huzaifa Aamir Rashadi

"Our convoy was attacked while returning after political campaigning. But we forbade our workers that no one would react to this act, " he said.

A video of a man attacking the convoy of Rashadi has gone viral on social media, after which ETV Bharat spoke to him.

He said that some people wearing red hats, holding red flags followed them and hurled abuses at them. He further alleged that it was an attack to kill him.

"Some people wearing red hats followed us in Chhatepur Bazaar and started abusing us. we forbade our workers to react to it as there is a difference between educated and uneducated people, '' he said adding that they obeyed the law and did not allow any kind of disturbance in the area.

He said that an FIR has been lodged, as he knew the names and addresses of the attackers.