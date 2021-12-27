Varanasi: Shir Govardhan is a sacred place in Varanasi, considered to be where Sant Ravidas was born. The place has political as well as religious significance. From prime minister to chief minister to other political leaders of the state make a beeline to this place.

However, the earmarking of a new birthplace for Sant Ravidas, a few distance away from the previous one, has kicked up a row in Varanasi.



Several developments projects are underway in this area. But, the construction of the temple and installation of a board by at Mandurnagar, mentioning that the place is the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, has triggered a controversy.

Earlier, his birthplace was at Lahartara locality of the city, just a small distance from Lahartara.

Prabhu Prasad, manager of Sant Ravidas Seva Committee, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, "Sant Ravidas in his recitals had made it clear about his birthplace. Sant's religious songs printed in book form have been made available to the PWD as an evidence. We provided 25 books to the PWD to prove that Mandurnagar was the birthplace of Sant Ravidas. On the basis of which the board was installed by the PWD."

"The rival party was asked to produce evidence to prove that Sant was born at Shir Govardhan, which they have failed to do so till date. Besides, an FIR was lodged in this connection by the rival group. But, even the police was convinced by our evidences," said Prabhu Prasad.