Mathura: A 40-year-old police constable died while a circle officer was injured when their vehicle overturned after getting hit by a mini-truck on Yamuna Expressway, officials said on Tuesday. The accident happened on Monday night when constable Bipin Kumar Yadav and circle officer Nilesh Mishra were going towards Noida, Superintendent of Police (rural) Srish Chandra said.

The injured policemen were rushed to hospital where Yadav succumbed to injuries, he said. According to doctors, Mishra's condition is stable. The driver of the mini-truck fled away from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, officials said. The deceased constable driver, a resident of Firozabad district, was accorded full guard of honour, they said. His body has been handed over to his family members, they said. (PTI)